Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Vormittag ab

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 0,3 Prozent auf 64,51 EUR.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 09:10 Uhr Verluste aus. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 64,51 EUR abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 64,51 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 64,57 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das Tradegate-Volumen auf 411 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 11.11.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 86,30 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gewinne von 33,78 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 54,57 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 04.05.2023 erreicht. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 15,41 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,34 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,05 USD je Aktie gewesen. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.138,68 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie.

