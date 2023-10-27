DAX14.687 -0,3%ESt504.014 -0,9%MSCIW2.732 -0,3%Dow32.418 -1,1%Nas12.643 +0,4%Bitcoin32.087 -0,8%Euro1,0566 ±0,0%Öl90,44 +2,6%Gold2.007 ±0,0%
Kursverlauf

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag gefragt

27.10.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag gefragt

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 1,0 Prozent auf 60,09 USD.

Zoom Video Communications
Um 12:03 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,0 Prozent auf 60,09 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 927 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 12.11.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 89,67 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 49,23 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 58,88 USD am 26.10.2023. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 2,01 Prozent sinken.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.138,68 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 22.11.2023 dürfte die Q3 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

