DAX14.687 -0,3%ESt504.014 -0,9%MSCIW2.732 -0,3%Dow32.418 -1,1%Nas12.643 +0,4%Bitcoin32.087 -0,8%Euro1,0566 ±0,0%Öl90,44 +2,6%Gold2.007 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 NVIDIA 918422 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Rheinmetall 703000 Siemens 723610 Microsoft 870747 Plug Power A1JA81 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht mit Abgaben ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Amazon mit Gewinn- und Umsatzsprung -- Covestro reduziert Gewinnziel -- MTU übertrifft Erwartungen -- Siemens Energy im Fokus
Top News
KW 43: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So stark beeinflusst die NVIDIA-Aktie die Performance von ETFs mit Fokus auf Tech, Halbleiter oder KI
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Freitagnachmittag Verluste

27.10.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Freitagnachmittag Verluste

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,5 Prozent auf 59,21 USD abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,18 EUR 1,36 EUR 2,44%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 16:08 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,5 Prozent auf 59,21 USD ab. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,12 USD. Die NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 59,96 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 149.054 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 51,44 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 26.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 0,56 Prozent.

Am 21.08.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2023 endete. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,68 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.