Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Freitagnachmittag Verluste
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,5 Prozent auf 59,21 USD abwärts.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 16:08 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,5 Prozent auf 59,21 USD ab. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,12 USD. Die NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 59,96 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 149.054 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 51,44 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 26.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 0,56 Prozent.
Am 21.08.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2023 endete. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.
Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,68 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood
NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend
Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
