Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen

27.10.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im XETRA-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 56,27 EUR ab.

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 09:04 Uhr 0,4 Prozent auf 56,27 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 56,27 EUR aus. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 56,27 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 6 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 85,94 EUR markierte der Titel am 31.10.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 52,73 Prozent zulegen. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 54,80 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 02.05.2023 erreicht. Mit einem Kursverlust von 2,61 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Es stand ein EPS von 1,34 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.138,68 USD – ein Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

