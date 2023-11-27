Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im Tradegate-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 58,81 EUR ab.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 10:03 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 0,4 Prozent auf 58,81 EUR abwärts. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 58,10 EUR. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 58,64 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via Tradegate 451 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Bei einem Wert von 79,16 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.02.2023). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 34,60 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Mit einem Kursverlust von 7,21 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie verdient. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Am 26.02.2024 werden die Q4 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie belaufen.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 mit grünem Vorzeichen
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ wenig bewegt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen