DAX16.006 -0,2%ESt504.368 -0,1%MSCIW3.015 +0,2%Dow35.390 +0,3%Nas14.251 -0,1%Bitcoin33.877 -1,2%Euro1,0952 +0,1%Öl79,65 -0,7%Gold2.013 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Siemens Energy ENER6Y SAP 716460 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NVIDIA 918422 BYD A0M4W9 Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX rutscht unter 16.000-Punkte-Marke -- SFC Energy plant starkes Umsatzwachstum -- Uniper rechnet mit Ergebnisbelastung -- Bayer, Tesla im Fokus
Top News
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Montagmittag
Schwache Performance in Paris: CAC 40 mittags im Minus
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Clever investieren: Immobilien als Anlage nutzen - Jetzt mehr erfahren!
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

27.11.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im Tradegate-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 58,81 EUR ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,10 EUR -0,90 EUR -1,53%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 10:03 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 0,4 Prozent auf 58,81 EUR abwärts. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 58,10 EUR. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 58,64 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via Tradegate 451 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei einem Wert von 79,16 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.02.2023). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 34,60 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Mit einem Kursverlust von 7,21 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie verdient. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 26.02.2024 werden die Q4 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Gewinnen

Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 mit grünem Vorzeichen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ wenig bewegt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"