Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag nahe Nulllinie

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Montagnachmittag ohne große Bewegung. Mit einem Wert von 64,58 USD bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zuletzt auf dem Niveau des Vortages.

Mit einem Wert von 64,58 USD bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 16:07 Uhr auf dem Niveau des Vortages. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,96 USD zu. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,06 USD. Mit einem Wert von 64,39 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 402.174 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 85,11 USD markierte der Titel am 08.02.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 24,12 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.10.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 58,88 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 8,83 Prozent.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie verdient. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie belaufen.

