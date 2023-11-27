DAX15.985 -0,3%ESt504.362 -0,2%MSCIW3.015 +0,2%Dow35.390 +0,3%Nas14.251 -0,1%Bitcoin34.163 -0,3%Euro1,0951 +0,1%Öl79,70 -0,7%Gold2.014 +0,6%
Heute im Fokus
DAX rutscht unter 16.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen leichter -- SFC Energy plant starkes Umsatzwachstum -- Uniper rechnet mit Ergebnisbelastung -- Bayer, Tesla im Fokus
Top News
Ist der Krypto-Winter vorbei? Morgan Stanley-Experten sehen Anzeichen für Bitcoin-Frühling
Fundstrat-Experte erwartet Rally bei Gold: Goldpreis-Rekord könnte mittelfristig pulverisiert werden
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Montagvormittag ab

27.11.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 1,5 Prozent auf 58,16 EUR abwärts.

Zoom Video Communications
58,10 EUR -0,90 EUR -1,53%
Um 09:07 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Tradegate-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,5 Prozent auf 58,16 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 58,10 EUR ab. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 58,64 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 316 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 79,16 EUR. 36,11 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 04.05.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR. Mit Abgaben von 6,17 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert.

Die kommende Q4 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 veröffentlicht.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,94 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

