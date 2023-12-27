Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag nahezu unverändert
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications hat am Mittwochmittag nur geringe Kursbewegungen zu verzeichnen. Mit einem Wert von 74,23 USD bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zuletzt auf dem Niveau des Vortages.
Zum Vortag unverändert notierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 11:11 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel bei 74,23 USD. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 2.336 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 14,66 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 27.10.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 20,68 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.
Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,29 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet.
In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
