DAX16.716 +0,1%ESt504.523 ±0,0%MSCIW3.163 +0,3%Dow37.589 +0,1%Nas15.061 -0,1%Bitcoin38.752 +0,6%Euro1,1122 +0,7%Öl80,41 -0,7%Gold2.077 +1,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Plug Power A1JA81 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 NEL ASA A0B733 Apple 865985 Commerzbank CBK100 BYD A0M4W9 Coinbase A2QP7J Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Kaum Impulse nach Weihnachten: DAX stabil -- Wall Street wenig bewegt -- NYT klagt gegen OpenAI und Microsoft -- Bayer gewinnt Glyphosat-Fall in den USA -- BVB, UBS, Airbus im Fokus
Top News
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Mittwochnachmittag
NASDAQ-Titel Microsoft-Aktie verliert: 'New York Times' reicht Klage gegen OpenAI und Microsoft wegen ChatGPT ein
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Clever investieren: Immobilien als Anlage nutzen - Jetzt mehr erfahren! -w-
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag südwärts

27.12.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag südwärts

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,2 Prozent auf 74,08 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
67,13 EUR 2,21 EUR 3,40%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,2 Prozent auf 74,08 USD. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 73,89 USD. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 74,30 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 332.353 Aktien.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 14,89 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 27.10.2023 (58,88 USD). Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 20,52 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"