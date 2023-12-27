DAX16.712 ±0,0%ESt504.528 +0,2%MSCIW3.163 +0,3%Dow37.545 +0,4%Nas15.075 +0,5%Bitcoin38.656 +0,4%Euro1,1050 +0,1%Öl80,92 -0,1%Gold2.065 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 Apple 865985 BASF BASF11 Coinbase A2QP7J BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747 Intel 855681 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Kaum Impulse nach Weihnachten: DAX knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen höher -- AstraZeneca übernimmt Gracell für Milliardensumme -- Bayer gewinnt Glyphosat-Fall in den USA -- BVB, UBS im Fokus
Top News
UBS-Aktie minimal höher: Nach CS-Übernahme ist UBS Banken-Spitzenreiter beim Job-Abbau
Commerzbank-Aktie gibt etwas nach: Neuer Risikochef
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Clever investieren: Immobilien als Anlage nutzen - Jetzt mehr erfahren! -w-
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Vormittag gestärkt

27.12.23 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Vormittag gestärkt

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochvormittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 2,2 Prozent auf 67,30 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
66,80 EUR 1,88 EUR 2,90%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 09:16 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 2,2 Prozent auf 67,30 EUR zu. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,30 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 67,28 EUR. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 330 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (79,16 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 08.02.2023. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 17,62 Prozent zulegen. Bei 54,57 EUR fiel das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit Abgaben von 18,92 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Mit der Q4 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 26.02.2024 gerechnet.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,95 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"