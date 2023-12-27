Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Vormittag gestärkt
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochvormittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 2,2 Prozent auf 67,30 EUR.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Um 09:16 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 2,2 Prozent auf 67,30 EUR zu. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,30 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 67,28 EUR. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 330 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (79,16 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 08.02.2023. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 17,62 Prozent zulegen. Bei 54,57 EUR fiel das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit Abgaben von 18,92 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Mit der Q4 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 26.02.2024 gerechnet.
Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,95 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen