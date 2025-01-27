DAX21.423 +0,7%ESt505.206 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto16,17 +1,1%Dow44.958 +0,6%Nas19.543 +1,0%Bitcoin99.014 +1,5%Euro1,0431 -0,6%Öl77,36 +0,3%Gold2.757 +0,6%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

28.01.25 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag mit Aufschlag

Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 2,1 Prozent auf 83,72 USD nach oben.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 15:53 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 2,1 Prozent auf 83,72 USD. Bei 83,75 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zum NASDAQ-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 82,45 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 94.308 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 26.11.2024 bei 92,78 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 10,82 Prozent Luft nach oben. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Abschläge von 34,22 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Nachdem im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet wurden, gehen Analysten in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 25.11.2024 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,67 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,47 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1,18 Mrd. USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 03.03.2025 terminiert.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 5,44 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

