Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen

28.02.24 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,4 Prozent auf 67,19 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,96 EUR -0,28 EUR -0,45%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 12:04 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,4 Prozent auf 67,19 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 11.818 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 01.03.2023 bei 76,97 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 14,56 Prozent wieder erreichen. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.10.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 58,88 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 14,11 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2023 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Es stand ein EPS von 1,42 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,07 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,04 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.146,46 USD im Vergleich zu 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Am 03.03.2025 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q4 2025 präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 4,91 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
