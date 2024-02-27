Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,4 Prozent auf 67,19 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 12:04 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,4 Prozent auf 67,19 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 11.818 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 01.03.2023 bei 76,97 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 14,56 Prozent wieder erreichen. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.10.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 58,88 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 14,11 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2023 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Es stand ein EPS von 1,42 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,07 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,04 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.146,46 USD im Vergleich zu 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahresquartal.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Am 03.03.2025 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q4 2025 präsentieren.
Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 4,91 USD je Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Ende des Dienstagshandels Gewinne
Zoom-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Zoom schlägt im vierten Quartal die Erwartungen
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen