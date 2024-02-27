Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag tiefer
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im BMN-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 62,19 EUR abwärts.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der BMN-Sitzung um 09:21 Uhr 0,9 Prozent im Minus bei 62,19 EUR. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 62,19 EUR. Bei 63,11 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 364 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Bei 74,99 EUR erreichte der Titel am 28.02.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 20,58 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Bei 54,94 EUR fiel das Papier am 05.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 11,66 Prozent.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2023 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,42 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.146,46 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,04 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q1 2025 voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 vorlegen. Experten kalkulieren am 03.03.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.
Beim Gewinn 2025 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,90 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
