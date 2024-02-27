DAX17.589 +0,2%ESt504.881 -0,1%MSCIW3.332 +0,2%Dow38.972 -0,3%Nas16.035 +0,4%Bitcoin54.740 +4,0%Euro1,0800 -0,4%Öl82,94 -0,2%Gold2.026 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 RENK RENK73 NEL ASA A0B733 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400 Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 Coinbase A2QP7J Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX mit neuem Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen im Minus -- LANXESS mit Wertminderung - Ohne Folgen fürs EBITDA -- eBay schlägt Gewinnerwartungen -- Virgin Galactic, NEL, Apple im Fokus
Top News
Country Garden-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Liquidationsantrag gegen Country Garden
AUTO1-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: AUTO1 will im Tagesgeschäft operativ die Gewinnschwelle erreichen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Ratgeber: Die Fahrradsaison beginnt bald wieder - so radeln Sie günstig und optimal abgesichert!
Aktie im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag tiefer

28.02.24 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag tiefer

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im BMN-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 62,19 EUR abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,48 EUR 0,24 EUR 0,39%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der BMN-Sitzung um 09:21 Uhr 0,9 Prozent im Minus bei 62,19 EUR. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 62,19 EUR. Bei 63,11 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 364 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 74,99 EUR erreichte der Titel am 28.02.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 20,58 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Bei 54,94 EUR fiel das Papier am 05.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 11,66 Prozent.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2023 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,42 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.146,46 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,04 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q1 2025 voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 vorlegen. Experten kalkulieren am 03.03.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Beim Gewinn 2025 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,90 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Ende des Dienstagshandels Gewinne

Zoom-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Zoom schlägt im vierten Quartal die Erwartungen

Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"