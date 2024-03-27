Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag im Aufwind
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,2 Prozent auf 66,74 USD zu.
Um 15:52 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,2 Prozent auf 66,74 USD. Bei 66,86 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 66,86 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 119.382 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 06.09.2023 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 75,91 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 13,73 Prozent zulegen. Bei 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 11,78 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Im Jahr 2024 erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD.
Am 26.02.2024 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.01.2024 endete, vor. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,42 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,22 USD je Aktie gewesen. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.146,46 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.117,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q1 2025-Bilanz gewähren.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,92 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.
Wie KI-Funktionen Zoom wieder auf Wachstumskurs bringen könnten
Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Montagshandels
