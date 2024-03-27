DAX18.505 +0,2%ESt505.085 +0,1%MSCIW3.437 +0,7%Dow39.761 ±0,0%Nas16.383 -0,1%Bitcoin65.555 +1,9%Euro1,0804 -0,1%Öl87,37 +1,2%Gold2.224 +1,5%
DAX geht nach neuem Rekordhoch fester ins lange Osterwochenende -- Erstes E-Auto von Xiaomi auf dem Markt -- Gold gibt Gas -- Shortseller nehmen Reddit ins Visier -- BMW, Infineon im Fokus
Vor den Feiertagen: DAX kämpft sich auf neues Allzeithoch vor - Erneut Rekordschlusskurs
Ratgeber: Hausratversicherung von der Steuer absetzen? - Unter diesen Umständen ist das möglich!
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

28.03.24 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag im Aufwind

Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,2 Prozent auf 66,74 USD zu.

Um 15:52 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,2 Prozent auf 66,74 USD. Bei 66,86 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 66,86 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 119.382 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 06.09.2023 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 75,91 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 13,73 Prozent zulegen. Bei 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 11,78 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Im Jahr 2024 erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD.

Am 26.02.2024 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.01.2024 endete, vor. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,42 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,22 USD je Aktie gewesen. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.146,46 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.117,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q1 2025-Bilanz gewähren.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,92 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Wie KI-Funktionen Zoom wieder auf Wachstumskurs bringen könnten

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Montagshandels

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"