Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag mit roten Vorzeichen

28.05.24 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,8 Prozent auf 62,48 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:52 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,8 Prozent bei 62,48 USD. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 61,74 USD. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 62,96 USD. Bisher wurden heute 109.613 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 06.09.2023 auf bis zu 75,91 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 21,49 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 23.04.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 5,76 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Am 20.05.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 0,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1,11 Mrd. USD eingefahren.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 5,05 USD im Jahr 2025 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

