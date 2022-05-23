  • Suche
28.06.2022 08:01

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag höher

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag höher
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im Frankfurt-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,5 Prozent auf 113,36 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 28.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr im Frankfurt-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,5 Prozent auf 113,36 EUR. Bei 113,36 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 113,36 EUR startete der Titel in den Frankfurt-Handelstag.

Am 08.07.2021 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 343,30 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 66,98 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 19.05.2022 bei 79,57 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 42,47 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 310,50 USD.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,03 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,32 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 12,29 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Mit der Q2 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.09.2022 gerechnet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,05 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

