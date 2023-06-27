DAX15.954 +0,7%ESt504.347 +1,0%TDax3.148 +1,7%Dow33.851 -0,2%Nas13.620 +0,5%Bitcoin27.900 -0,4%Euro1,0911 -0,5%Öl73,89 +1,7%Gold1.912 -0,1%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt

28.06.23 16:08 Uhr

28.06.23 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 68,15 USD.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 16:08 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,1 Prozent auf 68,15 USD. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,49 USD. Bei 67,97 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 194.545 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 markierte das Papier bei 124,05 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 82,03 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 60,45 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 11,30 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 22.05.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2023 endete. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie verdient. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.105,36 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 2,94 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,32 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

