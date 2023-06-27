DAX15.952 +0,7%ESt504.333 +0,6%TDax3.118 +0,7%Dow33.927 +0,6%Nas13.556 +1,7%Bitcoin27.602 -1,5%Euro1,0957 -0,1%Öl71,76 -1,3%Gold1.911 -0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Mittwochvormittag Boden gut

28.06.23 09:23 Uhr
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der BMN-Sitzung 0,2 Prozent auf 62,28 EUR zu.

Um 09:13 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im BMN-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 62,28 EUR zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 62,29 EUR aus. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 62,20 EUR. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 5 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 121,86 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.07.2022 erreicht. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 95,66 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei einem Wert von 54,94 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.05.2023). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 13,36 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 22.05.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.105,36 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,32 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

