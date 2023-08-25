DAX15.682 +0,3%ESt504.259 +0,5%TDax3.098 +0,5%Dow34.347 +0,7%Nas13.591 +0,9%Bitcoin23.982 -0,7%Euro1,0808 +0,1%Öl84,35 -0,6%Gold1.915 ±0,0%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Montagmittag vor

28.08.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Montagmittag vor

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 67,91 USD nach oben.

Die Aktie notierte um 11:49 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 0,3 Prozent auf 67,91 USD zu. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 2.857 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 12.11.2022 auf bis zu 89,67 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 32,04 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 60,45 USD am 29.04.2023. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 10,99 Prozent.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert.

Am 22.11.2023 dürfte die Q3 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,66 USD fest.

