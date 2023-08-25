Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag gefragt
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Montagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,2 Prozent auf 67,84 USD.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 16:08 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,2 Prozent auf 67,84 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 68,55 USD aus. Bei 68,23 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Zuletzt wechselten 298.068 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 12.11.2022 auf bis zu 89,67 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 32,18 Prozent zulegen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 10,89 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.
Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,66 USD je Aktie.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.