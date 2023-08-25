DAX15.793 +1,0%ESt504.291 +1,3%TDax3.120 +1,2%Dow34.520 +0,5%Nas13.644 +0,4%Bitcoin24.151 ±-0,0%Euro1,0810 +0,1%Öl84,56 -0,3%Gold1.925 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NEL ASA A0B733 TUI TUAG50 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Plug Power A1JA81 Apple 865985 Allianz 840400 BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX letztlich deutlich höher -- nucera steigert Gewinn -- Xpeng kooperiert mit DiDi Global -- thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will sich abkoppeln -- UBS, Mercedes-Benz, Bayer, pbb, BYD, Amgen im Fokus
Top News
Bitcoin Halving gefährdet Bitcoin Mining-Sektor: So viel müsste Bitcoin kosten, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
pbb-Aktie-profitiert: Warburg Research startet Deutsche Pfandbriefbank mit Kaufempfehlung
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag gefragt

28.08.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag gefragt

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Montagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,2 Prozent auf 67,84 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,22 EUR 1,39 EUR 2,25%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 16:08 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,2 Prozent auf 67,84 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 68,55 USD aus. Bei 68,23 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Zuletzt wechselten 298.068 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 12.11.2022 auf bis zu 89,67 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 32,18 Prozent zulegen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 10,89 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,66 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.