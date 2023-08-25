Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Montagvormittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der London-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 0,7 Prozent auf 67,12 USD.
Die Aktie notierte um 17:27 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im London-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,7 Prozent auf 67,12 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 66,67 USD. Zuletzt wurden via London 5.035 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.
Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,66 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
