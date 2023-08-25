DAX15.708 +0,5%ESt504.267 +0,7%TDax3.105 +0,7%Dow34.347 +0,7%Nas13.591 +0,9%Bitcoin24.023 -0,6%Euro1,0801 ±0,0%Öl84,86 ±0,0%Gold1.915 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BYD A0M4W9 TUI TUAG50 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400 Apple 865985 BASF BASF11 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Plug Power A1JA81 Vonovia A1ML7J
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus -- nucera steigert Gewinn -- Xpeng kooperiert mit DiDi Global -- thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will sich abkoppeln -- Bayer, Amgen im Fokus
Top News
pbb-Aktie-profitiert: Warburg Research startet Deutsche Pfandbriefbank mit Kaufempfehlung
Zalando-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Barclays senkt das Zalando-Kursziel
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Montagvormittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

28.08.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Montagvormittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der London-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 0,7 Prozent auf 67,12 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,35 EUR 0,52 EUR 0,84%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie notierte um 17:27 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im London-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,7 Prozent auf 67,12 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 66,67 USD. Zuletzt wurden via London 5.035 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,66 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.