Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag auf rotem Terrain
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,7 Prozent auf 71,38 USD ab.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 15:53 Uhr 0,7 Prozent auf 71,38 USD. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 71,17 USD. Mit einem Wert von 71,75 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ 113.943 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Am 06.09.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 75,91 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 6,34 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei 55,07 USD fiel das Papier am 13.08.2024 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 22,85 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS belief sich auf 0,71 USD gegenüber 0,61 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,09 Prozent auf 1,16 Mrd. USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2025 voraussichtlich am 18.11.2024 vorlegen.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2025 liegen bei durchschnittlich 5,33 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
