Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Donnerstagmittag

Aktienentwicklung

28.09.23 12:04 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung um 1,2 Prozent auf 63,72 EUR ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,22 EUR -0,35 EUR -0,54%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 11:02 Uhr in der XETRA-Sitzung 1,2 Prozent auf 63,72 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 63,72 EUR ab. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 63,72 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 13 Stück.

Bei 85,94 EUR markierte der Titel am 31.10.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von 34,87 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Bei einem Wert von 54,80 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (02.05.2023). Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 14,00 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.138,68 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

