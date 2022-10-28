  • Suche
28.10.2022 09:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 3,5 Prozent auf 81,01 EUR.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 09:22 Uhr 3,5 Prozent auf 81,01 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 81,01 EUR ein. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 81,01 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 8 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 250,00 EUR erreichte der Titel am 04.11.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 67,60 Prozent wieder erreichen. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 11.10.2022 auf bis zu 73,00 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 10,97 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,36 USD je Aktie gewesen. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.099,46 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.021,50 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 07.12.2022 dürfte die Q3 2023-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2023 setzen Experten auf 3,70 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

