Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittag positiv
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,3 Prozent auf 59,99 EUR.
Um 12:02 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der Tradegate-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 59,99 EUR nach oben. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 59,99 EUR. Bei 59,80 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 303 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 79,16 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gewinne von 31,96 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 04.05.2023 (54,57 EUR). Abschläge von 9,03 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.
Am 20.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie belaufen.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
