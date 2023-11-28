DAX15.951 -0,1%ESt504.338 -0,4%MSCIW3.008 -0,2%Dow35.333 -0,2%Nas14.241 -0,1%Bitcoin33.936 -0,2%Euro1,0956 ±0,0%Öl80,80 +0,9%Gold2.016 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BYD A0M4W9 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 SAP 716460 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schwächerl -- Millionen-Auftrag für Rheinmetall -- Bayer vertreibt Hurdle-Test -- RWE erhöht Ausbauziele -- freenet und O2 loten wohl 5G-Partnerschaft aus -- AMC, Lufthansa, im Fokus
Top News
Kryptokurse am Dienstagmittag
Dienstagshandel in Wien: ATX Prime-Anleger greifen mittags zu
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktuelle Multi-Asset-Views von Schroders: wie werden die Aussichten für Aktien, Anleihen und Rohstoffe bewertet? -w-
Notierung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittag positiv

28.11.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittag positiv

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,3 Prozent auf 59,99 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,56 EUR 1,10 EUR 1,88%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 12:02 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der Tradegate-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 59,99 EUR nach oben. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 59,99 EUR. Bei 59,80 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 303 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 79,16 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gewinne von 31,96 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 04.05.2023 (54,57 EUR). Abschläge von 9,03 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Am 20.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in der Verlustzone

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Gewinnen

Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 mit grünem Vorzeichen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"