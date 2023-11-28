Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag behauptet
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications hat am Dienstagnachmittag nur geringe Kursbewegungen zu verzeichnen. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt kaum Veränderungen aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel notierte das Papier bei 65,61 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bewegte sich um 16:08 Uhr kaum. Das Papier stand via NASDAQ Bsc bei 65,61 USD. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 65,63 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 64,91 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 65,29 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 216.027 Stück gehandelt.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.02.2023 auf bis zu 85,11 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 29,73 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 11,42 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Am 20.11.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 26.02.2024 terminiert.
Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
