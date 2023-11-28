DAX15.948 -0,1%ESt504.338 -0,4%MSCIW3.008 -0,2%Dow35.333 -0,2%Nas14.241 -0,1%Bitcoin33.828 -0,5%Euro1,0956 ±0,0%Öl80,93 +1,1%Gold2.016 +0,1%
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Verlusten

28.11.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im Tradegate-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,46 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,56 EUR 1,10 EUR 1,88%
Charts|News|Analysen
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 09:16 Uhr um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,46 EUR ab. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 59,46 EUR. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 59,80 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 64 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 79,16 EUR markierte der Titel am 08.02.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Gewinne von 33,13 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,57 EUR am 04.05.2023. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 8,22 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Am 20.11.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.136,73 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

