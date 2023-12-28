Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Mittag ins Plus

Notierung im Blick

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,6 Prozent auf 74,20 USD.

Um 12:03 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,6 Prozent auf 74,20 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 4.615 Aktien.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (85,11 USD) erklomm das Papier am 08.02.2023. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 14,70 Prozent. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 58,88 USD am 27.10.2023. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 20,65 Prozent sinken.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,07 USD je Aktie gewesen. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.136,73 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.101,90 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,95 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

