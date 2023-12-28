Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag südwärts
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 0,6 Prozent im Minus bei 73,31 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr um 0,6 Prozent auf 73,31 USD ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 73,20 USD ab. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 73,77 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 219.045 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Bei 85,11 USD erreichte der Titel am 08.02.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 16,10 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 24,51 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.
Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
