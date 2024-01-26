DAX16.878 -0,5%ESt504.629 -0,1%MSCIW3.216 +0,1%Dow38.109 +0,2%Nas15.455 -0,4%Bitcoin38.906 +0,4%Euro1,0835 -0,2%Öl83,60 -0,1%Gold2.030 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 RWE 703712 Amazon 906866 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Rheinmetall 703000 BASF BASF11 Microsoft 870747 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985 Allianz 840400 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 853292
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schwach -- Bayer in den USA wegen Roundup zu Milliardenstrafe verdonnert -- WACKER CHEMIE-Umsatz bricht ein -- Tesla, Stabilus, Boeing, Evergrande im Fokus
Top News
Bilfinger-Aktie profitiert: Bilfinger schlägt im Gesamtjahr teilweise eigene Ziele
Diese KI-Aktie haben sowohl Warren Buffett als auch Cathie Wood in ihrem Depot
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Neu: Der große Kunstinvestment Guide 2024. Alles, was Sie über die Anlageklasse Kunst wissen müssen. Jetzt kostenfrei herunterladen. -w-
Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag ins Plus

29.01.24 12:05 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag ins Plus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Montagmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der Tradegate-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 63,00 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,12 EUR 0,62 EUR 0,99%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 11:56 Uhr klettern und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,9 Prozent auf 63,00 EUR. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 63,13 EUR. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 62,26 EUR. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 241 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 79,16 EUR an. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 25,65 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 13,38 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD, nach 1,07 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,94 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Cathie Wood schmeißt NASDAQs Coinbase-Aktien in großem Stil aus ARK Invest-ETFs - doch diese Aktie ist jetzt top

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"