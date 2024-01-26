DAX16.892 -0,4%ESt504.634 ±-0,0%MSCIW3.216 +0,1%Dow38.109 +0,2%Nas15.455 -0,4%Bitcoin38.882 +0,3%Euro1,0833 -0,2%Öl83,59 -0,1%Gold2.031 +0,6%
Aktie im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag südwärts

29.01.24 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag südwärts

29.01.24 09:23 Uhr

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im Tradegate-Handel zuletzt um 0,3 Prozent auf 62,27 EUR nach.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,26 EUR -0,24 EUR -0,38%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 09:14 Uhr um 0,3 Prozent auf 62,27 EUR ab. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 62,26 EUR. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 62,26 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via Tradegate 196 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 79,16 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 08.02.2023 erreicht. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 27,12 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,57 EUR am 04.05.2023. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 12,37 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,94 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
