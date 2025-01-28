DAX21.656 +1,1%ESt505.235 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto15,93 -1,1%Dow44.940 +0,2%Nas19.617 -0,6%Bitcoin98.161 +1,1%Euro1,0414 -0,1%Öl77,24 -0,5%Gold2.750 -0,5%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Trump Media-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Finanztechnologie-Marke Truth.Fi angekündigt - Fokus auf Kryptowährungen
Neue Analyse: DZ BANK bewertet Sartorius vz-Aktie mit Verkaufen
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

29.01.25 16:08 Uhr

29.01.25 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es um 1,2 Prozent auf 87,57 USD abwärts.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr um 1,2 Prozent auf 87,57 USD nach. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 87,33 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 88,40 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 77.527 Stück.

Am 26.11.2024 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 92,78 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 5,95 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Bei einem Wert von 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (13.08.2024). Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 37,11 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications-Anleger erhielten im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende von 0,000 USD, Analysten gehen in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 25.11.2024 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 0,67 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 0,47 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1,18 Mrd. USD gegenüber 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 03.03.2025 vorlegen.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2025 5,44 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

