Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Aktie im Fokus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 0,2 Prozent auf 69,50 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 12:04 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,2 Prozent auf 69,50 USD abwärts. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 1.313 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 06.09.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,91 USD an. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 9,22 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 15,28 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,42 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.146,46 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 4,04 Prozent gesteigert.

Die kommende Q1 2025-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 veröffentlicht. Die Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse könnte Zoom Video Communications möglicherweise am 03.03.2025 präsentieren.

Für das Jahr 2025 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 notiert schlussendlich im Minus

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Abgaben

Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Handel mit Verlusten