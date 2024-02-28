DAX17.669 +0,4%ESt504.884 ±0,0%MSCIW3.323 -0,3%Dow38.949 -0,1%Nas15.948 -0,6%Bitcoin57.526 -0,3%Euro1,0852 +0,1%Öl83,37 ±-0,0%Gold2.034 ±-0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 RENK RENK73 BYD A0M4W9 Rheinmetall 703000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Coinbase A2QP7J Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Plug Power A1JA81 Tesla A1CX3T Allianz 840400 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Inflationsdaten: DAX steigt und markiert neue Rekorde -- Lufthansa könnte Gewinnziel verfehlen -- Covestro verdient weniger -- MTU, Salesforce, ams-OSRAM, AMC, Nordex, Beiersdorf, AIXTRON im Fokus
Top News
MTU Aero Engines-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung
DAX gelingt Rekord über wichtiger Marke - Inflationsdaten erwartet
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Freiheit genießen: Mit der C24 Bank weltweit ohne Gebühren zahlen. Einfach, sicher, kostenlos.
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag mit KursVerlusten

29.02.24 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag mit KursVerlusten

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 1,2 Prozent auf 63,41 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,49 EUR -0,76 EUR -1,18%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 09:09 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im Tradegate-Handel rutschte das Papier um 1,2 Prozent auf 63,41 EUR ab. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 63,41 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 64,14 EUR. Bisher wurden via Tradegate 167 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 71,99 EUR erreichte der Titel am 01.03.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 13,53 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 05.05.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 54,57 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit Abgaben von 13,94 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.146,46 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet. Die Veröffentlichung der Zoom Video Communications-Ergebnisse für Q4 2025 erwarten Experten am 03.03.2025.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 4,95 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 notiert schlussendlich im Minus

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Abgaben

Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Handel mit Verlusten

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"