Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag mit KursVerlusten

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 1,2 Prozent auf 63,41 EUR.

Um 09:09 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im Tradegate-Handel rutschte das Papier um 1,2 Prozent auf 63,41 EUR ab. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 63,41 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 64,14 EUR. Bisher wurden via Tradegate 167 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 71,99 EUR erreichte der Titel am 01.03.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 13,53 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 05.05.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 54,57 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit Abgaben von 13,94 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.146,46 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet. Die Veröffentlichung der Zoom Video Communications-Ergebnisse für Q4 2025 erwarten Experten am 03.03.2025.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 4,95 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

