Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Hausse bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 16:22 Uhr zu und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 8,6 Prozent auf 100,16 EUR. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 100,16 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 94,88 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 538 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.07.2021 bei 342,95 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 70,79 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 15.03.2022 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 85,41 EUR. Mit einem Kursverlust von 17,27 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 310,50 USD.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 28.02.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,22 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.071,40 USD gegenüber 882,49 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die kommende Q1 2023-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 08.06.2022 veröffentlicht.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,03 USD je Aktie.

