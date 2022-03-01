  • Suche
29.04.2022 15:49

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Hausse bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag

Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs
Folgen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der XETRA-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 8,6 Prozent auf 100,16 EUR.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 16:22 Uhr zu und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 8,6 Prozent auf 100,16 EUR. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 100,16 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 94,88 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 538 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.07.2021 bei 342,95 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 70,79 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 15.03.2022 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 85,41 EUR. Mit einem Kursverlust von 17,27 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 310,50 USD.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 28.02.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,22 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.071,40 USD gegenüber 882,49 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die kommende Q1 2023-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 08.06.2022 veröffentlicht.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,03 USD je Aktie.

Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert

Morningstar stuft ARK Invests Flaggschiff-ETF ab - Mangelndes Risikomanagement führt zu "schweren Verlusten"

Zoom-Aktie trotz starker Zahlen unter Druck

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Von Kurssprung profitiert
Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert
Erst vor wenigen Tagen begeisterte der E-Autobauer Tesla seine Anleger mit einem starken Jahresstart. Im Rahmen des dadurch ausgelösten Kurssprungs trennte sich ARK-Gründerin Cathie Wood von einigen ihrer Tesla-Aktien. Ihr Vertrauen in den innovativen Pkw-Hersteller hat die Starinvestorin damit aber nicht verloren.
07.04.22
Morningstar stuft ARK Invests Flaggschiff-ETF ab - Mangelndes Risikomanagement führt zu "schweren Verlusten" (finanzen.net)
01.04.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
15.03.22
Zoom-Aktie: Wieder auf dem Boden der Tatsachen (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
01.03.22
Zoom-Aktie trotz starker Zahlen unter Druck (finanzen.net)
01.03.22
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

