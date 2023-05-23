Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Um 01:59 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 66,40 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 68,48 USD. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 65,43 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 5.952.018 Aktien.

Bei 124,05 USD erreichte der Titel am 09.07.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 86,82 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Abschläge von 8,96 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD, nach 1,03 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.073,80 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.105,36 USD ausgewiesen.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,32 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com