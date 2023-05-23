  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
29.05.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt
Aktie im Blick
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 0,2 Prozent auf 66,40 USD.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Um 01:59 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 66,40 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 68,48 USD. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 65,43 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 5.952.018 Aktien.

Bei 124,05 USD erreichte der Titel am 09.07.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 86,82 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Abschläge von 8,96 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD, nach 1,03 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.073,80 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.105,36 USD ausgewiesen.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,32 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag fester (finanzen.net)
26.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications macht am Freitagmittag Boden gut (finanzen.net)
26.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit roten Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
25.05.23
Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert (finanzen.net)
24.05.23
Zoom Video Aktienanalyse: KI als potentieller Wachstumsmotor? Quartalszahlen, Perspektiven & Charttechnik (WH SelfInvest)
24.05.23
Zoom Video Aktienanalyse: KI als potentieller Wachstumsmotor? Quartalszahlen, Perspektiven & Charttechnik (WH SelfInvest)
24.05.23
Zoom Video Aktienanalyse: KI als potentieller Wachstumsmotor? Quartalszahlen, Perspektiven & Charttechnik (WH SelfInvest)
23.05.23
Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Dienstag um 18 Uhr live: Das Comeback der Anleihen für Ihr Depot!

Zinspapiere erleben in der aktuellen Marktsituation eine Renaissance. Für Anleger bedeutet das den Aufbruch in eine neue Ära der Anlagestrategien. Wenn Sie mehr über die Regeln zur Auswahl von Anleihen erfahren wollen, sollten Sie dieses Online-Seminar nicht verpassen!

Werbung
Werbung

Videos zur Zoom Video Communications Aktie

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

25.05.23Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert
23.05.23Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot
26.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag fester
26.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications macht am Freitagmittag Boden gut
26.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit roten Vorzeichen
23.05.23Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart)
20.05.23Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom
23.05.23Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart)
20.05.23Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom
22.05.23Verluste nach Rally und Rekordhochs, wo liegen die Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Nasdaq, Gold & Aktien wie Zoom, Nvidia & Co.
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Hedging: Absicherung von Transaktionen — So macht’s die Emittentin bei Zertifikaten
WARREN BUFFETT – Die Top 10 Positionen und Erfolgsgrundlagen des Orakels von Omaha
Wochenausblick – Trotz Feiertag eine volle Woche
Litecoin Kurs plötzlich gefragt - Hoffnung auf Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit
David Hartmann (Vontobel): "Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf Plug Power" - Wachstum und große Nachfrage
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Bankenkrise: „Besser nicht zu früh freuen“
Der Top Trade der Woche: +5.056,4 %
BIT Capital: Wie disruptiv greift ChatGPT bestehende Geschäftsmodelle an?
finanzen.net ZERO: Handle Aktien, ETFs, Kryptos und Sparpläne ohne Ordergebühren!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesen beiden Fonds setzen Sie auf die Unternehmen der Zukunft
Die Erfolgsgeheimnisse der Börse und die Aktien-Gewinner von morgen
Die Rückkehr des Traums vom Eigenheim
Die Zukunftsaktien des Patente-Königs
Gen Z oder Rentner? Diese Generation erzielt die höchste Rendite mit Aktien

Heute im Fokus

Deal bei Verhandlungen in US-Schuldenstreit: DAX etwas schwächer -- Wall Street im Feiertag -- BVB nach vertaner Meisterchance unter Druck -- NVIDIA plant Einsatz von Chat-Robotern in Videospielen

UBS nach Übernahme der Credit Suisse laut Ökonom Brunetti zu groß. Twitter tritt offenbar aus EU Abkommen gegen Verbreitung von Desinformation aus. Talanx kauft Lateinamerikageschäft von Versicherer Liberty Mutual. Baader Bank stuft PUMA hoch. Mercedes, Tesla und Co.: Studie offenbart Rückgang der Profitabilität von Autobauern. K+S sieht bei Kali-Abwässern Fortschritte - Naturschützer skeptisch.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 21/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 21/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 21/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins Portfolio
Die Länder mit den meisten Milliardären
Wo leben die meisten Milliardäre?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
iPad-Index 2022
Das kostet das iPad in verschiedenen Ländern
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2023?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen