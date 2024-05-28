DAX18.475 -1,1%ESt504.966 -1,3%MSCIW3.465 -0,1%Dow38.501 -0,9%Nas16.953 -0,4%Bitcoin62.265 -1,1%Euro1,0811 -0,4%Öl83,54 -1,3%Gold2.340 -0,9%
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag nach

29.05.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag nach

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,5 Prozent auf 61,74 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 15:52 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 61,74 USD abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 61,22 USD nach. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 61,42 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 77.254 Stück.

Am 06.09.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,91 USD an. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 18,66 Prozent niedriger. Am 23.04.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 4,86 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet werden.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 0,70 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 0,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,14 Mrd. USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,11 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 19.08.2024 terminiert.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2025 liegen bei durchschnittlich 5,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
