Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tritt am Donnerstagmittag auf der Stelle

Wenig Veränderung zeigt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Mit einem Wert von 68,72 USD bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zuletzt auf dem Niveau des Vortages.

Mit einem Kurs von 68,72 USD zeigte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 11:43 Uhr kaum verändert. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 848 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 124,05 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.07.2022 erreicht. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 44,60 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 12,03 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2023 – vorgestellt. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,16 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,03 USD je Aktie gewesen. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,32 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

