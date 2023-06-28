DAX15.947 ±-0,0%ESt504.355 +0,2%TDax3.145 ±-0,0%Dow34.085 +0,7%Nas13.600 +0,1%Bitcoin28.031 +1,7%Euro1,0884 -0,3%Öl73,80 +0,3%Gold1.909 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG50 NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens 723610 Commerzbank CBK100 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Deutsche Inflation höher als erwartet: DAX schließt nahezu unverändert -- Siemens lagert Siemens Energy-Anteil teils aus -- AUDI mit neuem Chef -- BioNTech, Tesla, BASF, AIXTRON, Bilfinger im Fokus
Top News
JETZT LIVE: Wohin geht die Reise im zweiten Halbjahr? - DAX, Gold, Dollar & Co. auf dem Prüfstand
Bilfinger-Aktie mit Kurssprung: UBS hebt Bilfinger auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 42 Euro
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Notierung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Donnerstagnachmittag südwärts

29.06.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Donnerstagnachmittag südwärts

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,1 Prozent auf 67,95 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,20 EUR -0,28 EUR -0,45%
Charts|News|Analysen
für 0 € handeln

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 16:08 Uhr um 1,1 Prozent auf 67,95 USD nach. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 67,76 USD. Mit einem Wert von 68,55 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 321.690 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei einem Wert von 124,05 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (09.07.2022). Gewinne von 82,56 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 60,45 USD am 29.04.2023. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 12,41 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 22.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.