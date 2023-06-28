Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Donnerstagnachmittag südwärts
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,1 Prozent auf 67,95 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 16:08 Uhr um 1,1 Prozent auf 67,95 USD nach. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 67,76 USD. Mit einem Wert von 68,55 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 321.690 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Bei einem Wert von 124,05 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (09.07.2022). Gewinne von 82,56 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 60,45 USD am 29.04.2023. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 12,41 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Am 22.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.
In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.
