Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag fester
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der BMN-Sitzung 0,7 Prozent auf 63,20 EUR zu.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Um 09:13 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der BMN-Sitzung um 0,7 Prozent auf 63,20 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 63,47 EUR an. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 63,20 EUR. Im BMN-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 35 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 121,86 EUR erreichte der Titel am 09.07.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 92,82 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei 54,94 EUR fiel das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 15,03 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,16 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.
Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,32 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
