Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Nachmittag an Boden
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,5 Prozent auf 60,38 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 15:52 Uhr 0,5 Prozent. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 60,53 USD zu. Zum NASDAQ-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 60,41 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 59.062 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. 25,71 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 21.06.2024 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 55,65 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 7,83 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.05.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS belief sich auf 0,70 USD gegenüber 0,05 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vergleich zu 1,11 Mrd. USD im Vorjahresquartal.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 19.08.2024 vorlegen.
In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2025 5,05 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab
Pluszeichen in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Dienstagshandel mit Gewinnen
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen