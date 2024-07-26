DAX18.327 -0,5%ESt504.819 -0,9%MSCIW3.529 +0,1%Dow40.560 -0,1%Nas17.404 +0,3%Bitcoin62.965 +0,2%Euro1,0820 -0,4%Öl79,94 -0,8%Gold2.378 -0,3%
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Nachmittag an Boden

29.07.24 16:08 Uhr
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,5 Prozent auf 60,38 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
55,67 EUR 0,43 EUR 0,78%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 15:52 Uhr 0,5 Prozent. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 60,53 USD zu. Zum NASDAQ-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 60,41 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 59.062 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. 25,71 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 21.06.2024 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 55,65 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 7,83 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.05.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS belief sich auf 0,70 USD gegenüber 0,05 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vergleich zu 1,11 Mrd. USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 19.08.2024 vorlegen.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2025 5,05 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

