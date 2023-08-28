DAX15.842 +0,3%ESt504.305 +0,3%TDax3.130 +0,4%Dow34.560 +0,6%Nas13.705 +0,8%Bitcoin24.022 -0,4%Euro1,0803 -0,2%Öl85,03 +0,7%Gold1.917 -0,2%
Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag leichter

29.08.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag leichter

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 0,1 Prozent auf 62,33 EUR ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,28 EUR -0,94 EUR -1,49%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:16 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 0,1 Prozent auf 62,33 EUR abwärts. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,32 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 62,32 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 125 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 11.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 86,30 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 38,46 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei 54,57 EUR fiel das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 12,45 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD gegenüber 1,05 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umsetzen können.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,66 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

