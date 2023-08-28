DAX15.936 +0,9%ESt504.328 +0,8%TDax3.156 +1,2%Dow34.718 +0,5%Nas13.917 +1,5%Bitcoin25.199 +4,5%Euro1,0846 +0,2%Öl84,73 +0,4%Gold1.936 +0,8%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag höher

29.08.23 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 67,91 USD nach oben.

Zoom Video Communications
62,28 EUR -0,94 EUR -1,49%
Um 16:08 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 0,5 Prozent auf 67,91 USD zu. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,93 USD. Mit einem Wert von 67,29 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 317.742 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (89,67 USD) erklomm das Papier am 12.11.2022. Gewinne von 32,04 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 10,99 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.138,68 USD im Vergleich zu 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,66 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

