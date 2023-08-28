Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 0,1 Prozent auf 62,33 EUR ab.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Um 09:16 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,1 Prozent auf 62,33 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 62,32 EUR ab. Zum Tradegate-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 62,32 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 125 Stück gehandelt.
Am 11.11.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 86,30 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 38,46 Prozent Luft nach oben. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 14,22 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD, nach 1,05 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,66 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.