Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Roche-Aktie stabil: Roche erhält für Evrysdi EU-Zulassung für Babys unter 2 Monaten
CompuGroup-Aktie unter Druck nach Jefferies-Umstufung - ENCAVIS-Aktie höher
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

29.08.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 0,1 Prozent auf 62,33 EUR ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,28 EUR -0,94 EUR -1,49%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Um 09:16 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,1 Prozent auf 62,33 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 62,32 EUR ab. Zum Tradegate-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 62,32 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 125 Stück gehandelt.

Am 11.11.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 86,30 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 38,46 Prozent Luft nach oben. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 14,22 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD, nach 1,05 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,66 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

