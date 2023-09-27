DAX15.485 +1,1%ESt504.209 +1,1%MSCIW2.856 +0,5%Dow33.666 +0,4%Nas13.201 +0,8%Bitcoin25.493 -0,4%Euro1,0594 +0,3%Öl96,20 +1,1%Gold1.868 +0,2%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag fester

29.09.23 12:05 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag fester

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 0,7 Prozent im Plus bei 68,78 USD.

Zoom Video Communications
65,22 EUR 1,00 EUR 1,56%
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 10:22 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,7 Prozent auf 68,78 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 109 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 30,37 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 13,78 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2023 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD gegenüber 1,05 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.138,68 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q3 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.11.2023 gerechnet.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,68 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

