Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Vormittag
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im Tradegate-Handel legte sie um 0,8 Prozent auf 65,11 EUR zu.
Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 08:07 Uhr 0,8 Prozent. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 65,11 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 65,11 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 5 Stück.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 86,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 32,54 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Bei einem Wert von 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.05.2023). Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 16,19 Prozent sinken.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Es stand ein EPS von 1,34 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umsetzen können.
Mit der Q3 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.11.2023 gerechnet.
Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.
