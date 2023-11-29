DAX16.165 +1,1%ESt504.371 +0,5%MSCIW3.013 +0,2%Dow35.449 +0,1%Nas14.292 +0,1%Bitcoin34.368 ±0,0%Euro1,0969 -0,3%Öl82,38 +0,9%Gold2.042 ±0,0%
Zinshoffnungen: DAX schließt klar im Plus -- Inflation schwächt sich ab -- Charlie Munger ist tot -- Aroundtown macht Milliardenverlust -- BVB, GM, UnitedHealth im Fokus
Börse Frankfurt nach Inflationsdaten: DAX-Anleger dank US-Rückenwind zunehmend optimistischer - Neues Zwischenhoch seit August
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Nachmittag am Kryptomarkt
29.11.: DAX - Irre, wie stark die Bullen sind!
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag freundlich

29.11.23 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,6 Prozent.

Zoom Video Communications
61,69 EUR 0,32 EUR 0,52%
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 16:08 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 1,6 Prozent auf 68,63 USD. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 68,94 USD. Bei 68,43 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 615.228 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.02.2023 auf bis zu 85,11 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 24,01 Prozent. Am 27.10.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 14,21 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Am 20.11.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.136,73 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern standen.

Mit der Q4 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 26.02.2024 gerechnet.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

