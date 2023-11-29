DAX16.163 +1,1%ESt504.376 +0,7%MSCIW3.013 +0,2%Dow35.417 +0,2%Nas14.282 +0,3%Bitcoin34.820 +1,3%Euro1,0978 -0,2%Öl82,21 +0,7%Gold2.039 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Plug Power A1JA81 BASF BASF11 RWE 703712 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BYD A0M4W9 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Warten auf deutsche Inflationsdaten: DAX steigt deutlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus -- Charlie Munger ist tot -- Aroundtown macht Milliardenverlust -- UnitedHealth im Fokus
Top News
Prosus-Aktie dennoch leichter: Prosus strebt im zweiten Halbjahr Profitabilität beim E-Commerce-Geschäft an
BVB-Aktie springt hoch: Borussia Dortmund feiert nach Sieg in Mailand den Einzug ins CL-Achtelfinale
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
29.11.: DAX - Irre, wie stark die Bullen sind!
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

29.11.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochvormittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im XETRA-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 1,7 Prozent auf 61,30 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,17 EUR -0,20 EUR -0,33%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 09:04 Uhr 1,7 Prozent im Plus bei 61,30 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,31 EUR zu. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 61,30 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 2.188 Stück gehandelt.

Bei 79,49 EUR markierte der Titel am 03.02.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 29,67 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 54,80 EUR fiel das Papier am 02.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 10,60 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Am 20.11.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,29 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD eingefahren.

Am 26.02.2024 dürfte die Q4 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in der Verlustzone

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Gewinnen

Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 mit grünem Vorzeichen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"