Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochvormittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im XETRA-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 1,7 Prozent auf 61,30 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 09:04 Uhr 1,7 Prozent im Plus bei 61,30 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,31 EUR zu. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 61,30 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 2.188 Stück gehandelt.
Bei 79,49 EUR markierte der Titel am 03.02.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 29,67 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 54,80 EUR fiel das Papier am 02.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 10,60 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Am 20.11.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,29 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD eingefahren.
Am 26.02.2024 dürfte die Q4 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.
Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
