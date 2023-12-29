DAX16.743 +0,3%ESt504.530 +0,4%MSCIW3.178 +0,1%Dow37.710 +0,1%Nas15.095 ±-0,0%Bitcoin38.728 +0,6%Euro1,1073 +0,1%Öl77,62 -1,0%Gold2.067 +0,1%
Kursentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteidigt am Mittag Tendenz

29.12.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteidigt am Mittag Tendenz

Ohne große Bewegung zeigt sich am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 73,10 USD.

Bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ließ sich um 11:40 Uhr kaum Bewegung zum Vortag ausmachen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel hat das Papier einen Wert von 73,10 USD. Bisher wurden heute 226 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 85,11 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 16,43 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 19,45 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.11.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie generiert. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.136,73 USD gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,95 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

