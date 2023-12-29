DAX16.736 +0,2%ESt504.528 +0,3%MSCIW3.178 +0,1%Dow37.710 +0,1%Nas15.095 ±-0,0%Bitcoin38.634 +0,3%Euro1,1051 -0,1%Öl77,56 -1,1%Gold2.064 -0,1%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen

29.12.23 09:22 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 65,85 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
65,82 EUR -0,17 EUR -0,26%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der Tradegate-Sitzung ab. Um 09:08 Uhr ging es um 0,3 Prozent auf 65,85 EUR abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 65,85 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 66,26 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 26 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 08.02.2023 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 79,16 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 20,21 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Bei einem Wert von 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.05.2023). Mit Abgaben von 17,13 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie verdient. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,95 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

